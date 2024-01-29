PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $52,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

