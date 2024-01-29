PFG Investments LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.6% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $234.26 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

