PFG Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after buying an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $98,156,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $61,761,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,617 shares of company stock worth $7,097,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

ZM stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

