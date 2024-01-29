PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,676 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 970.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 972,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 881,570 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.80. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

