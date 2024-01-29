PFG Investments LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 402.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNQI opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $720.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

