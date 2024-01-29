PFG Investments LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.33 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1003 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.