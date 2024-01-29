PFG Investments LLC Invests $204,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX opened at $209.15 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

