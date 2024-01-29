PFG Investments LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

