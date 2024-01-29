PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIM opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on CIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

