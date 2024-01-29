PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
