PFG Investments LLC Purchases 93 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.35 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.23.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

