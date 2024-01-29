PFG Investments LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.