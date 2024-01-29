PFG Investments LLC Takes $298,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.