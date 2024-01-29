Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 288,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.71 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

