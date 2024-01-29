Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

