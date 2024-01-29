Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Plains GP has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

PAGP opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

