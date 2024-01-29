Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,855 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

TXT stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

