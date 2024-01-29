Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.60 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Acuity Brands worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $239.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.48. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $242.10.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

