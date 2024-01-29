Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 60,635 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,635 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

RLY opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $525.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

