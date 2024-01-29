Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 26,685 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 297,022 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 45,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $403.93 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.20 and a fifty-two week high of $407.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

