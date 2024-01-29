Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $51.34 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00023595 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

