Realty Income Co. Declares Feb 24 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a feb 24 dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 221.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

O opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

