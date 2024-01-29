Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,097,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $18,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

