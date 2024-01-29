Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,220,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Regions Financial worth $52,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

