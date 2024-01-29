Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

NYSE:RTO opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTO shares. Bank of America downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTO

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.