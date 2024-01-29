Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.51% of Republic Bancorp worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $501,877.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

