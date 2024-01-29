Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $122.82 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $124.02. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

