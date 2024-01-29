Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.22 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $219.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.91 and its 200-day moving average is $205.28. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $230.61. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.47.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

