Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of TopBuild worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 59.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 634.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Shares of BLD opened at $366.23 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $383.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

