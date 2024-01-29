Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.72 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

