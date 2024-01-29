Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.48 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSX opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.