Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 38,052 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,052 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teradata were worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 40.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 319,855 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 227.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 239,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 166,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,066.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,234 shares of company stock worth $2,246,095. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

