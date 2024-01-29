Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

View Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.