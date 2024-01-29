Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 256.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $54.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

