Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $12.84 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,491.40 or 0.05885976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 561,991 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 561,890.62963075. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,492.10972604 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,236,146.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

