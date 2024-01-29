Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Holdings Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,572,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.