Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ROL opened at $43.23 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

