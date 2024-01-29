Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after acquiring an additional 670,204 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 791,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last 90 days. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 258.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPRX

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.