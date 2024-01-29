Scholastic Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Scholastic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Scholastic has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.05. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

