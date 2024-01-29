Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Scholastic has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

