Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of SCHL opened at $39.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

