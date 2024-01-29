Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.