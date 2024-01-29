Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $115.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $90.44 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

