Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Increases By 16.0%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $94.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.32. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $147.66.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

