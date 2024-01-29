Short Interest in China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Declines By 11.0%

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,886,200 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 32,467,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Hongqiao Group stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. China Hongqiao Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

