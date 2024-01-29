Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Increases By 15.2%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 16,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CLSK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CleanSpark by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 957,372 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CleanSpark by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

