Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Grows By 15.4%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Edible Garden Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EDBL opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.09). Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 368.17% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Edible Garden

Edible Garden Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edible Garden AG Incorporated ( NASDAQ:EDBL Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

