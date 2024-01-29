Short Interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Rises By 15.3%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $246.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.28. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

