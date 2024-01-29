Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases By 52.7%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.30.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Could Rumble’s video platform reach its tipping point in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.