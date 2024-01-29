Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases By 52.7%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 513,285 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.