Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Expands By 55.3%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Geodrill Trading Up 0.2 %

GEODF stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

