Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Expands By 55.3%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Geodrill Trading Up 0.2 %
GEODF stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.68.
Geodrill Company Profile
